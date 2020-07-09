New Delhi: Giving it a ray of hope for peace to prevail on the borders, the Indian Army on Thursday said the disengagement process between India and China has been completed at Patrolling Point 17 (Hot Springs) today. Also Read - 'Disappointing And Saddening': Truecaller on Being in The List of 89 Apps Banned by Indian Army

"The disengagement between India and China completed at Patrolling Point 17 (Hot Springs) today. With this, disengagement complete at PP-14, PP-15 and PP-17. Chinese Army thinning out in Finger area in Ladakh," the Army said.

On Wednesday, the Army had said that the disengagement between the Indian military and Chinese troops have been completed at Patrol Point 15 with the Chinese soldiers moving back 2 kms from LAC.

The process to disengage troops from the LAC began after the hour telephonic conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday. During the telephonic talk, both the countries agreed to withdraw troops from the border area.

However, the Army said it is keeping a strict vigil on the movement of Chinese troops along the LAC and will carry out a detail verification process soon to see whether China is implementing the disengagement process.

As per updates, the armies of the two countries are expected to hold further talks later this week after the first phase of disengagement process is completed.