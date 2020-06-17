New Delhi: Amid boiling tensions at the Ladakh border between India and China, angry protests broke out in several locations in Jammu region on Wednesday over the killing of 20 soldiers of the Indian Army in Galwan Valley. Also Read - Nation Salutes Our Immortal Heroes: Amit Shah Pays Tribute to 20 Soldiers Who Lost Their Lives in Ladakh Standoff

Agitators took to the streets demanding revenge against China and boycotting Chinese products, severing the trade ties. Several protestors torched China's flag, effigy as well as Chinese products, while a high-pitch sloganeering was raised for a strong response to the action of China's People's Liberation Army.

However, officials said that the protests were dispersed off peacefully.

The first protest of the day was reported from Akhnoor district in the outskirts of Jammu, where a large group of locals burnt tyres and blocked the Jammu-Poonch Highway for over half-an-hour.

Subsequently, more groups of people under the banner of organizations including Shiv Sena Dogra Front, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal staged protests at a dozen other locations in the city.

Young activists from different political parties and social groups also staged protests, the officials said.

“India will not tolerate such kind of activities. This (the killing of Indian soldiers) has sparked rage among the people. We want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to avenge the killing, Shiv Sena Dogra Front Chairman Ashok Gupta told PTI. Leading the protest at Rani Park, he suggested snapping trade ties with China to send a strong message.

In some other areas, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal activists, some of whom were armed with tridents, gathered near the Press Club and burnt an effigy of China.

“We want revenge. We have done so in the past, by carrying out surgical strikes in Pakistan following an attack on an army camp in Uri sector of Baramulla district and later in the aftermath of a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama district of south Kashmir,” said one of them.

Meanwhile, the J&K unit of BJP announced a postponement of all party programmes till further orders in view of the prevailing situation on the India-China border in Ladakh.

“Due to the prevailing situation at the border, all party programmes stand postponed till further notification, J&K BJP media in-charge Pardeep Malhotra said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian Army said 20 personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in a violent clash that began late Monday night, in one of the biggest military confrontations between India and China in over five decades.

