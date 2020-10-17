New Delhi: Amid the ongoing border dispute in eastern Ladakh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that the presence of a large number of Chinese troops with weapons at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) posed a “very critical” security challenge to India. Recalling the Galwan Valley clashes that broke out in June this year, Jaishankar said they had a very deep public and political impact, and left the relationship between India and China profoundly disturbed. Also Read - Even Pakistan, Afghanistan Handled Covid-19 Better: Rahul Gandhi Takes a Dig at Govt Over IMF Projections

"There are today a very large number of troops(of PLA) with weapons concentrated on that segment of the border and that is obviously a very critical security challenge that we face, said Jaishankar, speaking at a virtual event hosted by the Asia Society.

Jaishankar said India has built a relationship with China over the course of the last 30 years and a basis for building that relationship has been peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control.

He said there are multiple agreements, starting from 1993, which created the framework for that peace and tranquillity, which limited the military forces that came to the border areas, how to manage the border, how border troops behave when they approach each other.

Notably, tensions between India and China soured following the Galwan Valley clashes that left 20 soldiers on the Indian side dead. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) also suffered an unspecified number of casualties. Despite military-level talks between both countries, no consensus to resolve the dispute has been reached so far.

The minister also spoke on relations with the neighboring Pakistan. Terrorism remains publicly acknowledged by the Pakistan government as a policy that they justify, making it very hard to conduct normal relations with it, Jaishankar said.

“In terms of your question, how are we with Pakistan. Well, I am afraid we’re still at the, if not the perennial issues, at least the long-lasting ones, which is terrorism from Pakistan continues.”

“Terrorism from Pakistan remains publicly acknowledged by their government as a policy that they are justifying. So it makes it very hard to conduct normal relations with them,” Jaishankar said.

He added that it is not only terrorism, but Pakistan doesn’t do normal trade with India and has not given New Delhi MFN (Most Favoured Nation) status.

We don’t have a normal visa relationship, they are very restrictive on that score. They have blocked connectivity between India and Afghanistan and from Afghanistan to India, he said.

Jaishankar said that normal neighbours do visas and trade, they give you connectivity and most important they don’t practice terrorism. And I think until we address that problem, this challenge of how do you have a normal relationship with this very unique neighbour is a very troubling issue for our foreign policy.

(With agency inputs)