New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met top military leaders amid escalating border tension between Indian and Chinese troops, General (Retd) VK Singh on Wednesday said making dispute in Ladakh is a way to create a distraction by the neighbouring country.

He said that China is under scrutiny and the whole world is accusing them of spreading coronavirus, and moreover, many companies are shifting from China to other countries at this time of crisis.

"China is under scrutiny, the whole world is accusing them of spreading COVID19. Many companies are shifting from China. It's their way to create distraction. They've done it many times," VK Singh said.

The statement from Singh comes a day after PM Modi held a meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs with a focus on bolstering India’s military preparedness to deal with external security challenges.

As per updates, the military leaders have apprised PM Modi about the evolving situation in eastern Ladakh. NSA Doval has been closely monitoring the evolving situation along the LAC in Ladakh as well as in north Sikkim and Uttarakhand.

However, it was learnt that India will not stop infrastructure development projects in strategic areas along the nearly 3,500-km Sino-India border, notwithstanding China’s well-coordinated efforts to stall them by attempting to vitiate the situation in areas like eastern Ladakh.

The situation in eastern Ladakh came down after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on the evening of May 5 which spilled over to the next day before the two sides agreed to disengage following a meeting at the level of local commanders.

On the other hand, China said that the situation at the border with India is overall stable and controllable, and both the countries have proper mechanisms and communication channels to resolve the issues through a dialogue and consultation.

The comments by the Foreign Ministry spokesman came in the backdrop of the continuing standoff between the militaries of India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, during a media briefing, said that China’s position on the border related issues is clear and consistent.

“We have been following the important consensus reached by the two leaders and strictly observing the agreements between the two countries,” he said.