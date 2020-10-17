New Delhi: Days after Chinese President Xi Jinping told his soldiers to “put their minds and energy on preparing for war” amid the ongoing Ladakh conflict, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that India is always ready for war. Shah added that the Army will not let China occupy even an inch of India’s territory. Also Read - There Must Be 'Peace and Tranquillity' Along The LAC: MEA S Jaishankar

"Every nation is always ready (for war). That's the purpose of maintaining armies – to respond to any form of aggression. I am not saying this in reference to any particular comments, but India's defence forces are always ready," Amit Shah said in an exclusive interview to News18.

"I don't find it pertinent to comment as the country's home minister. But I will repeat the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are on guard and no one can snatch even an inch of our territory from us," he added.

Notably, tensions between India and China soured following the Galwan Valley clashes that left 20 soldiers on the Indian side dead. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) also suffered an unspecified number of casualties. Despite military-level talks between both countries, no consensus to resolve the five-month-long dispute has been reached so far.

On Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that the presence of a large number of Chinese troops with weapons at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) posed a “very critical” security challenge to India. Recalling the Galwan Valley clashes, Jaishankar had added they had a very deep public and political impact, and left the relationship between India and China profoundly disturbed.