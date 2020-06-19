New Delhi: In the wake of the violent clash with China on Monday night in which 20 soldiers lost their lives, India on Thursday asked Beijing to confine its activities to its side of the LAC. Also Read - Ladakh Face-off: Centre Considers Customs Duty Hike on Products Imported From China

Issuing a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said the country is strongly committed to ensuring the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity though it is committed to find resolution of the differences through dialogue.

"Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). We expect the Chinese side to also confine its activities to its side of the LAC," MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

The statement from the MEA comes as the Galwan Valley violent face-off significantly escalated tension between India and China with PM Modi asserting on Wednesday that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated.

On the other hand, the Chinese military on Thursday said the Galwan Valley has always been part of China.

In the meantime, Indian and Chinese militaries, earlier in the day, held Major General-level dialogue for the third consecutive day on disengagement of troops as well as to restore normalcy in Galwan Valley after the deadly Monday night clashes.

During the talks, both the sides discussed ways to implement the disengagement of troops from the region as agreed to during a high-level military dialogue on June 6.

On the other hand, the Indian Army trashed media reports claiming that a number of its soldiers went missing after the violent clashes at Galwan Valley. “It is clarified that there are no Indian troops missing in action,” the Army said in a statement.

The clash in Galwan Valley was the biggest confrontation along the Line of Actual Control between the two forces after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La in 1967 when India lost around 80 soldiers while the death toll on the Chinese side was over 300.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India contests it.

To discuss the matter with all and to take subsequent action, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting on Friday over India-China border issue.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a tweet on Wednesday said that the meeting will be held at 5 PM on June 19 in which issues related to the face-off between the Indian forces and Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers at patrolling point number 14 in eastern Ladakh will be discussed.

The presidents of various political parties will take part in the meeting. Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also take part in the meeting.

“In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting,” the PMO tweeted.