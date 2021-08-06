New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, India and China after nearly 15 months of face-off, on Friday completed the disengagement process in the Gogra friction point in eastern Ladakh and the ground situation has been restored to pre-standoff period. This was informed by the Indian Army. Giving further details, the Army said that the disengagement process was carried out over August 4 and 5 and the troops of both sides are now in their respective permanent bases. Gogra point is known as Patrolling Point-17A.Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Golden Chance to Become Officer With India Army, Salary Upto 2.17 Lakh | Check Post, Eligibility, Official Notification Here

"All temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides have been dismantled and mutually verified. The landform in the area has been restored by both sides to the pre-standoff period," the Army said in a statement.

The Army also added that the disengagement agreement ensures that the Line of Actual Control in Gogra will be strictly observed and respected by both sides, and that there is no unilateral change in the status quo.

“With this one more sensitive area of face-off has been resolved. Both sides have expressed commitment to take the talks forward and resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector,” the Army said.

The eastern Ladakh is referred to as Western Sector by the government. The Indian Army said along with ITBP, it is totally committed to ensure the sovereignty of the nation and maintain peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western Sector.

(With inputs from PTI)