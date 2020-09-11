New Delhi: After a full in-depth discussion for nearly two hours, Indian and Chinese foreign Ministers have reached a five-point consensus for resolving the prolonged border face-off in eastern Ladakh. Also Read - 'Why Different Food For Jawans And Officers Stationed at Border', Asks Rahul at Defence Panel Meet

A statement issued by Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Wang Yi outlined Beijing's stern position on the situation in border areas, emphasising that the imperative is to immediately stop provocation such as firing and other dangerous situation that violate the commitments made by the two sides

"It is also important to move back all personal and equipment that have trespassed, the frontier troops must quickly disengage so that situation may de-escalate," the statement further said, adding that it is willing to support enhanced dialogue between the frontier troops on both sides to resolve specific issues.

“The Chinese side will stay in touch with the Indian side through diplomatic and military channels and be committed to restoring peace and tranquillity in the border areas”, it read.

The statement issued by China after talks also highlighted points made by the Indian side.

“The Indian side does not consider the development of India-China relations to be dependent on the settlement of the boundary question and India does not want to go backwards. The Indian side is prepared to work with China to ease tension on the border through dialogue and negotiation and to restore and maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” said the Foreign Ministry.

Notably, India and China have been locked in a tense standoff in multiple areas along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh since four months. The tension escalated after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the Southern Bank of Pangong lake when the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the festering border row

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) issued a joint press statement early on Friday featuring five points which were agreed by both the sides at the “frank and constructive” discussions by the two ministers.

“The two foreign ministers agreed that the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side. They agreed, therefore, that the border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions,” it said.

The joint statement said asserted that the two ministers agreed that both sides shall abide by all the existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs, maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas and avoid any action that could escalate matters.

