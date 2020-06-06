New Delhi: On a day India and China are to hold an unprecedented, high-level military meeting over the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army on Saturday said that officials from both sides continued to engage through established channels to resolve the dispute, also urging media to refrain from any ‘speculative and uninformative’ reporting. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: Meet Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, Who Will Represent India at Today's Talks With China

In a statement, the Army said, "Indian and Chinese officials continue to remain engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels to address the current situation in the India-China border areas."

"At this stage, therefore, any speculative and unsubstantiated reporting about these engagements would not be helpful and the media is advised to refrain from such reporting," the statement further noted.

Notably, the meeting, which is to be held at China’s Moldo, was scheduled to begin at around 9 AM, but was reported to have been delayed by 2-2:30 hours.

Meeting between the military commanders of India and China has not yet started. It was scheduled to start around 9 am but now it is likely to be held between 11-11:30 am: Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2020

While the Indian side will be represented by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, Major General Liu Lin will represent the Chinese.

Lt General Singh, notably, is the current commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, which is directly responsible for security on the China border. Also called the ‘Fire and Fury’ Corps, it comes under the Udhampur-based Northern Command of the Army.

The ongoing standoff, which began as a series of skirmishes in Ladakh and Sikkim last month, completed exactly a month on Friday.