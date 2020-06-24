New Delhi: Amid India and China trying to sort differences owing to the June 15 border clash which resulted in the loss of lives of 20 Indian solidiers, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said that both the countries have agreed to maintain communication both at diplomatic and military level. “It was emphasised that India-China should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control,” the ministry added. Also Read - Post Ladakh Clash, Chinese Hackers Attack Indian Entities; Central Ministries Targeted as Well

“India-China discussed in detail developments in border areas,in particular,situation in Eastern Ladakh. Indian side conveyed its concerns on recent developments in Eastern Ladakh, including on violent face off in Galwan Valley area on 15 June,” the Ministry said. Also Read - India Asks Pakistan to Reduce Staff Strength in Its High Commission by 50% Over Espionage Activity

“Two delegations agreed that implementation of this understanding expeditiously, in accordance with the bilateral agreements & protocols, would help ensure peace and tranquillity in border areas&development of broader relationship b/w two countries,” the MEA stated. Also Read - Saudi Arabia Cancels Hajj 2020 For International Pilgrims, Only Those Already Living in Kingdom Allowed Amid Coronavirus Scare

Notably, the statement by the MEA comes after the Chinese counterpart said that Beijing and New Delhi are ‘important neighbours to each other’. The Chinese foreign ministry also asserted that maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Sino-India border is in the common interests of both the parties and requires joint efforts.

However, the Chinese foreign and the defence ministries said that India was responsible for the June 15 violent face-off in eastern Ladakh

The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in the standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh. A sizable number of Chinese Army personnel even transgressed into the Indian side of the de-facto border in several areas including Pangong Tso.