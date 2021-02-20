New Delhi: India and China will hold the tenth rounds of military talks today to discuss the disengagement at other friction points. The talks will start at 10 am at Moldo on the Chinese side. This comes as Indian and Chinese soldiers complete the disengagement process on both sides of Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh after a 10-month-long standoff. It was on February 10 that China made an announcement that New Delhi and Beijing have agreed to disengage at Pangong Lake. Also Read - After Acknowledging Casualties, China Releases Galwan Clash Video

Here's what you can expect from this fresh round of talks between India and China:

1) During the tenth round, the Corps Commanders will discuss other friction areas like Hot Springs, Gogra and 900 square km Depsang Plains.

2) The build-up in Depsang was not being considered part of the current standoff that started in May last year as escalations here took place in 2013, India has insisted during recent military commander meetings to resolve all issues across the Line of Actual Control.

3) The representatives during the tenth round of “corps commander level” meet will also check the status of disengagement at northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake.

4) Indian Army team along with Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) are physically verifying and re-verifying disengagement at Pangong Lake. “It is a joint inspection team, both from Indian Army and Chinese PLA,” said a senior government officer.

5) The agreement states that Chinese troops will move back to Finger 8 and Indian troops will pull back to the Dhan Singh Thapa post between Finger 2 and 3 of the north bank of Pangong Lake. Further, there would be a temporary moratorium on military activities, including patrolling to the traditional areas.

The mountain spur jutting into the lake is referred to as Finger in military parlance. The north bank of the lake is divided into 8 Fingers. Indian has claimed its territory till Finger 8 and China dispute its claims till Finger 4.

All about Ladakh standoff

India and China are engaged in a ten-month-long standoff at the Line of Actual Control. The confrontations began on the north bank of Pangong Lake, both in the waters and the bank as Chinese incursions increased in early May last year. The confrontation later spilled over to the southern bank following which the Indian Army occupied crucial heights irking the Chinese also leading to incidents of gun shots being fired in the air.