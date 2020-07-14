New Delhi: Following complete de-escalation of military troops on both sides from Galwan Valley in Ladakh, India and China will on Tuesday hold the fourth round of Corps commander-level meeting to discuss disengagement process in the Depsang-Daulat Beg Oldie. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: India, China to Hold Military-level Talks Tomorrow, Focus on Restoration of Peace

Notably, this is the meeting between the two countries since the Chinese Army agreed on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The fourth round of talks come under the second phase of the de-escalation process. Also Read - Boycott China: Chinese Toys, Rakhis & Decorative Lights May Not be Sold This Festive Season

In today’s meeting, India and China are expected to discuss the withdrawal of forces and weapons from the rear bases in a time-bound manner and finalise a roadmap for the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the high-altitude region of Ladakh where troops of the two nations engaged in an eight-week bitter standoff. Also Read - TikTok Returning in India After July 22?

While China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has already completed pulling back its troops from the three crucial positions – Gogra, Hot Springs and Galwan Valley – and it also significantly narrowed down its presence in the ridgeline of Finger Four in the Pangong Tso area, as demanded by India.

India and China have already held three rounds of Lt general-level talks, the last one on June 30, during which both sides agreed on an “expeditious, phased and stepwise” de-escalation to end the face-off.

Notably, on Friday, India and China had held another round of diplomatic talks where they resolved to push ahead with “complete disengagement” of troops in eastern Ladakh in a timely manner for “full restoration” of peace and tranquillity.

The situation at Galwan Valley deteriorated following the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 as the two sides significantly bolstered their deployments in most areas along the LAC. The Indian and Chinese armies were locked in a violent face-off in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. The Chinese side also suffered nearly 45 casualties but refused to give out the details.