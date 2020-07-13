Ladakh Standoff Latest Updates: To restore complete peace at the borders, the armies of both the countries are scheduled to hold their fourth round of Lt General-level talks on Tuesday. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: Disengagement Between India, Chinese Troops Completed at Patrolling Point 17, Says Army

In the meeting, both the countries will finalise modalities for the next phase of de-escalation and disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh. The meeting is set to be held in Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Besides, both the countries will also finalise a roadmap for restoration of peace and tranquility in the high-altitude region that witnessed bitter standoff for 8 weeks.

The development comes days after China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has already completed pulling back troops from Gogra, Hot Springs and Galwan Valley and significantly thinned down its presence in the ridgeline of Finger Four in the Pangong Tso area in the last one week as demanded by India.

On the other hand, India has also been asking China to withdraw its forces from areas between Finger Four and Eight. The mountain spurs in the area are referred to as Fingers.

The formal process of disengagement of troops began last Monday after a nearly two-hour telephonic conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi the previous day.

On Friday, India and China held another round of diplomatic talks during which both sides resolved to push ahead with “complete disengagement” of troops in eastern Ladakh in a timely manner for “full restoration” of peace and tranquility.