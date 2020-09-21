New Delhi: With a sole focus on the implementation of a five-point agreement reached between India and China on disengagement of troops and de-escalation of the volatile situation in eastern Ladakh, the sixth round of Corps Commander talks between the two countries will be held on Monday. The talks are expected to commence at 9 AM at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Also Read - Schools Reopening From Monday: What is Partial Resumption? Is There Any Compulsion to Attend Classes? FAQs Answered

The Indian delegation at the talks is set to be led by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps of the Indian Army, while the Chinese side is likely to be headed by Major General Liu Lin, the commander of the South Xinjiang military region. If reports are to be believed, a joint secretary-level officer from the Ministry of External Affairs is expected to be part of the Indian delegation as the country is looking for some concrete outcome from the dialogue.

Earlier on September 10, on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in Moscow, Indian and Chinese foreign Ministers had reached a five-point consensus for resolving the prolonged border face-off in eastern Ladakh.

The agreement included measures like quick disengagement of troops, avoiding action that could escalate tensions, adherence to all agreements and protocols on border management and steps to restore peace along the LAC.

Notably, the situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong Lake on the intervening night of August 29 and 30. On September 7, Chinese troops unsuccessfully attempted to close in on the Indian position and even fired shots in the air in the Mukhpari area of Rezang-La ridgeline on the southern bank of Pangong lake.

