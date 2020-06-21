New Delhi: A week after the fatal altercation in Eastern Ladakh in which 20 soldiers of the Indian Army were killed, reports on Sunday suggested that diplomatic talks between India and China are scheduled to take place this week. This round of talks will be done for the purpose of de-escalation and disengagement of troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. Also Read - After Ladakh Standoff, Haryana Axes 2 Power Sector Contracts With Chinese Firms

From last week till now, multiple rounds of military-level talks have happened without any solid conclusion. However, it is expected that this round of diplomatic talks will end on a positive note. The first round of these military-level talks was held on June 6 at the Moldo border personnel meeting point on the Chinese side.

Earlier in the day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation in eastern Ladakh at a meeting with the top military brass.

As per updates, the armed forces deployed along the 3,500-km de-facto border with China have been given “full freedom” to give a “befitting” response to any Chinese aggression.

Moreover, the ground commanders of the Army have even been allowed to use firearms in rare cases, in a departure from the decades-old understanding between the two militaries to not resort to gun power in face-offs.

In the wake of the recent face-off, the Centre has also granted the three services additional financial powers of up to Rs 500 crore per procurement project to buy ammunition and weapons in view of the tense border standoff with China.

During the meeting with military top brass, the defence minister carried out a comprehensive review of the entire security situation in eastern Ladakh and all other sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The defence minister’s review meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

To give befitting reply, India has already mobilised fighter jets and sent thousands of additional troops to forward locations along the border with China after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a brutal attack by Chinese military on June 15.

The defence minister told the top military officers to maintain a strict vigil on Chinese activities around the land border, the airspace and in strategic sea lanes.

After the Galwan incident, Indian troops will no longer be bound by the long-held practice of not using firearms in faceoffs. Indian Army is likely to convey to the Chinese military about the decision soon.

As part of staying alert, the IAF has already moved a sizeable number of its frontline Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar, Mirage 2000 aircraft and Apache attack helicopters to several key air bases including Leh and Srinagar in the last five days.