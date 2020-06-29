New Delhi: After weeks of escalated tensions between India and China following the violent clash at Galwan Valley in Ladakh earlier this month, the two Asian giants have agreed to hold a weekly dialogue at the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) meeting to resolve the dispute. Also Read - Twitter Erupts in Memes After Protest From Kolkata Goes Viral, Trends #Zomato as Employees Quit Job-Burn Company T-Shirts

Several bilateral talks have already taken place between the foreign ministry and military commanders of the two nations. However, talks have been largely inconclusive despite agreement on disengagement. Recent satellite images gathered by several media organisations proved that even though the disengagement process had begun, the Chinese troops had not moved backwards.

It could, in fact, take some time for the Chinese counterpart to pull back their heavy military vehicles, earthmoving equipment and camps that have been massed close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a senior Army official told India Today.

The weekly meetings at WMCC will be similar to the de-escalation talks held between India and China last week via video conferencing, and it will help the two countries in further disengagement from the border situation.

Chinese troops have progressed inwards at multiple locations in Ladakh, including the disputed Galwan Valley where a violent face-off killed 20 Indian soldiers and close to 45 soldiers of the Chinese Army. Although China’s casualties is not confirmed, it accepted that the Commanding Officer was killed during the attack.

The Ladakh confrontation was the most fierce clash between India and China in nearly 45 years. The last gruesome battle between the two nations was seen during the Sino-Indian war.