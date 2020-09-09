New Delhi: As China started fresh build up at Finger area north of Pangong Lake, sources at the government on Wednesday said India is keeping a close watch on the development and will retaliate if situation arises. Also Read - Chinese Army to Handover 5 Indian Nationals Who Went Missing From Arunachal Tomorrow

Top government sources told NDTV that India will retaliate if its defences on heights are breached by the Chinese provocations at the Line of Actual Control.

As India has dominated south of Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh, China has started fresh build up at Finger area north of the Lake on Wednesday.

It is being expected that China will do something to regain the lost ground. To address any eventuality, the Indian Army has put barbed wire on Indian positions.

In the past two weeks, China has made repeated efforts to regain heights in the south bank of Pangong Lake.

The deployment of People’s Liberation Army troops have increased since Tuesday evening. They are also bringing in more materials and logistics items.

The troops from both sides are at a short range from each other. “They are within clear visible range and Indian troops are keeping a close watch on the activities,” said a government source.

India claims that the Line of Actual Control at Finger 8 and had been holding on to area till Finger 4 but in a clear alteration of status quo the Chinese have been camping at Finger 4 and have set up fortifications between Finger 5 and 8.

The Indian Army have occupied crucial heights in areas around the south bank of Pangong Lake and the Chinese have made several attempts to take over Indian positions.