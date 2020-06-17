New Delhi: After 20 Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives on Monday night during the Ladakh standoff, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India wants peace but is capable of giving befitting reply, if instigated. Also Read - Amid Fears of Second Wave of COVID-19 Infection in China, Over 1,200 Beijing Flights Cancelled

He said this during his virtual interaction with chief ministers on COVID-19 crisis. PM Modi also said that the sacrifices of soldiers along the border with China will not go in vain.

"I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important. India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated," PM Modi said.

Before beginning the vitual meet, PM Modi said that India has tried that differences do not come into disputes.

In the wake of the incident in Ladakh, PM Modi has convened an all-party virtual meet on Friday to discuss the situation along the India-China border.

The meeting of PM Modi with all political parties comes against the backdrop of demands by the opposition seeking details of the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh which left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

“In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister @narendramodi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 PM on 19th June. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting,” the PMO tweeted.

Twenty Indian soldiers including a colonel, were killed on Monday evening in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh Galwan valley.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the prime minister to share the truth of the India-China face-off, saying the entire country is standing behind him.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Indian soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.