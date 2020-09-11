New Delhi: Amid ongoing border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat appeared before the Parliament’s Standing Committee on Defence and asserted that armed forces of India are ready for any eventuality. Also Read - Hyderabad Doctors Perform India's First Double Lung Transplant on Covid-19 Patient

Furthermore, he sated that Defence forces are capable of giving befitting reply to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), if any misadventure that takes place along the border, reported a leading portal.

Earlier this month, he had made similar remarks. While addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, CDS Rawat had said that India wants peace and tranquillity across borders but at the same time the Army is capable of handling any Chinese aggression.

“We want peace and tranquillity across our borders. Off late, we have been seeing some aggressive actions by China but we are capable of handling these. Our tri-services are capable of dealing with threats along our frontiers,” Rawat stated.

Meanwhile, today’s Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence was chaired by BJP leader Jual Oram. This was probably the first time the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, one of the vocal critics of the Narendra Modi-led government, attended the meet since being nominated to the panel last year after Lok Sabha elections.

Besides, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar was also present in the meeting. Speaking to reporters, earlier in the day, Pawar had stated that he will ask for a presentation for the members of the panel on the situation at LAC in Ladakh.

The meeting comes a day after Indian and Chinese foreign Ministers, after a full in-depth discussion for nearly two hours, reached a five-point consensus for resolving the prolonged border face-off in eastern Ladakh.

Notably, India and China have been locked in a tense standoff in multiple areas along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh since four months. The tension escalated after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the Southern Bank of Pangong lake when the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the festering border row.