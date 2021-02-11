New Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke in the Lok Sabha where he explained the present situation in Eastern Ladakh. During his speech, Rajnath Singh said that both India and China have been maintaining communications with each other through military and diplomatic channels since last September. He further informed that India’s main objective was to implement the disengagement and maintain status quo along the LAC to restore peace and tranquillity. Also Read - Ladakh Row: India, China Begin Disengagement of Troops From Pangong Lake, Says Rajnath in Rajya Sabha

“Our Armed Forces responded to challenges by unilateral Chinese action & have shown valour & courage on both South & North bank of Pangong Tso. Many strategic points were identified & our troops positioned themselves at locations very important from our point of view,” Rajnath Singh said. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Trolled For Her Bumbro Video in Kashmir, People Say 'Cancer For Eyes'

“It’s because of this bravery of our Armed Forces in harsh adverse climatic conditions that we maintained the edge. Our Armed Forces proved yet again that the territorial integrity of our country remains safe in their hands & their grit & determination is unwavering,” the defense minister added. Also Read - BREAKING News Feb 11 LIVE: 'Let's See How Many Goals You Can Kick,' Mamata Banerjee Hits at BJP

During his address, Rajnath Singh also assured that during the talks India have not conceded anything. “The House should also know that there are still some outstanding issues with regard to deployment and patrolling at some other points along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh,” Rajnath Singh said.

“These will be the focus of further discussions with the Chinese side. We’ve agreed that both sides should achieve complete disengagement at the earliest and abide fully by the bilateral agreements and protocols. By now, the Chinese side is also fully aware of our resolve,” he added.