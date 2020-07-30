New Delhi: Giving them a perfect tribute for sacrificing their lives for the nation, the names of 20 Indian Army personnel, who were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, will be inscribed on the National War Memorial. Also Read - 'Jab We Met': Amul Shares a Quirky Cartoon to Welcome the Arrival of Rafale Fighter Jets in India

These soldiers were killed during a fatal altercation with the Chinese troops on June 15 in Eastern Ladakh.

As per updates, officials close to the matter told news agency PTI that the process for inscribing the names of the Army personnel on the memorial may take a few months.

In the fatal fight with Chinese troops, Colonel B Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar regiment, was among the Indian Army personnel killed in the clash. The deadly fkight that night significantly escalated the border tension with China.

During the fight, the Chinese soldiers used stones, nail-studded sticks, iron rods and clubs in carrying out brutal attacks on Indian soldiers after they protested the erection of a surveillance post by China around patrolling point 14 in Galwan Valley.

However, China has not disclosed the number of casualties its troops suffered. As per American intelligence report, the number of casualties on the Chinese side was 35.

Last month, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane awarded ‘Commendation Cards’ to five soldiers for their bravery in dealing with Chinese troops during the Galwan Valley clash as well as confronting rival soldiers in Pangong Tso in May.

(With inputs from PTI)