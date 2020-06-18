New Delhi: Issuing a clarification, the Indian Army on Thursday said no Indian soldier is Missing in Action in Galwan Valley in the fatal altercation with the Chinese troops on Monday night. Also Read - After Ladakh Dispute, This Minister Wants to Boycott Restaurants Selling Chinese Food

The clarification from the Indian Army comes after reports surfaced that a number of Indian soldiers continued to be in the custody of the Chinese Army. However, the Army has not commented on the release of any soldiers from Chinese custody.

"This is with reference to the article 'In China-India Clash, Two Nationalist Leaders with Little Room to Give' by New York Times dated 17 June 2020. It is clarified that there are no Indian troops Missing in Action," the Indian Army said in a statement.

Earlier, the Army had said that 20 soldiers including a Colonel were killed in the line of duty in a violent altercation with China. Though there was no update from Beijing about their official figure, Army sources said at least 45 Chinese soldiers were killed or injured in the face-off.

Army further stated that some Indian soldiers are still recovering at a hospital in Ladakh but more information on this is not being disclosed until the army declares that it is safe to do so.

Earlier in the day, Indian and Chinese militaries held Major General-level dialogue for the third consecutive day on disengagement of troops as well as restoration of normalcy in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Galwan Valley was the site of a violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops on Monday evening that resulted in the death of a colonel and 19 other Indian Army soldiers. Around 18 Indian Army soldiers also sustained serious injuries in the clash.

The talks between the two sides near Galwan Valley ended inconclusive on Tuesday as well as Wednesday.

Sending a strong message to China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India wants peace but is capable of giving befitting reply if instigated.

The clash in Galwan Valley is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while the death toll on the Chinese side was over 300.