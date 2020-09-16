New Delhi: The Home Ministry on Wednesday said that there has been no infiltration reported along India-China border during last six months. In a written reply to an unstarred question ‘whether it is a fact that the cases of infiltration from Pakistan and China has increased during the last six months’, Minister of State for home affairs Nityanand Rai said, “No infiltration has been reported along Indo-China border during the last six months”. Also Read - 'Revived Grassroot Democracy in J-K Despite Attempts by 1 Country to Derail This Process': India at Human Rights Council

The minister then went on to state cases of attempted infiltration along India-Pakistan border during the same period.

"Number of cases of attempted infiltration along India-Pakistan border during last 6 months are – Feb 0, March 4, April 24, May 8, June 0, Jul 11," Nityanand Rai said. "No infiltration reported along India-China border during last six months," he added.

Notably, India and China have been locked in a tense standoff in multiple areas along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh since four months. The tension escalated after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the Southern Bank of Pangong lake when the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the festering border row.