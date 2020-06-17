New Delhi: As the border tension in eastern Ladakh escalated with the death of 20 soldiers of the Indian Army, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conveyed a strong and appropriate message to China, and said India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated. Also Read - ‘Don’t go For Chinese Products to Upgrade 4G Network,’ Centre Orders BSNL After Ladakh Face-off

In the wake of the violent altercation, the frontline bases of the Army and the Air Force along the border with China have been put on high alert.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the unprecedented development will have a serious impact on the bilateral ties. However, Jaishankar held the Chinese army responsible for the violence by taking premeditated action.

On the other hand, Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying India should conduct a thorough investigation, hold the violators accountable, strictly discipline the frontline troops and immediately stop all provocative acts to ensure such incidents will not occur again.

However, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the two sides agreed to cool down the situation on the ground as soon as possible and maintain peace in the border area in accordance with the agreement.

While addressing the chief ministers, PM Modi, in his first remark after the Ladakh clash, said India will not compromise with its territorial integrity and sovereignty and will firmly defend its self-respect and every inch of land.

Saying that the sacrifice of the Army men will not go in vain, PM Modi said India is culturally a peace-loving country. “We have always worked closely with our neighbours in a cooperative and friendly manner. We never provoke anyone. Whenever the time has come, we have demonstrated our power, proving our capabilities in protecting the integrity and sovereignty of the country,” PM Modi said.

In a late-night development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting with Chief of Defence Staff and three service chiefs following which all the frontline bases of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force along the nearly 3,500 km de-facto border were put on high alert in view of the clash.

The Indian Navy has also been asked to raise its alert-level in the Indian Ocean Region where the Chinese Navy has been making regular forays.

As per latest updates, the Army has rushed in additional troops to all sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, and directed all the frontline bases to deal with any aggressive behaviour by Chinese Army with a “firm” hand.

Issuing a statement, the Army also has said that the rules of engagement with China will be different from now onwards.