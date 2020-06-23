New Delhi: Hours after China’s state-run Global Times reported that its Defence Minister Wei Fenghe may meet his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on Wednesday in Russia over Ladakh standoff, India on Tuesday denied such claims and said that there is no formal meeting between the two foreign ministers. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: India, China Don’t Need Any Help From Outside, Says Russia at RIC Meet

Issuing a statement, the Centre on Tuesday said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will not be meeting his Chinese counterpart in Moscow as suggested by some Chinese propaganda websites.

"Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe will attend Russia's Victory Day parade in #Moscow on Wednesday, and likely hold a meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh over resolving border tensions: sources," Global Times said in a tweet.

Notably, India and China have not formally met since the fatal altercation at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers died and more than 70 were injured.

However, EAM S Jaishankar had last week held a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi over the Ladakh standoff.

Over the phone, Jaishankar had said that the unprecedented development in Ladakh will have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship and China had to reassess its actions and take corrective steps.

The development comes as a number of military-level talks between India and China are happening in an attempt to de-escalate tensions at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

On a three-day visit to Russia, Rajnath Singh will attend a grand military parade in Moscow on Wednesday to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Germany in World War II.

On the other hand, Russia on Tuesday ruled out mediating between India and China over Ladakh matter, saying the two nations do not need any kind of help from outside to resolve their disputes.