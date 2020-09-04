New Delhi: ‘Situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is ‘serious’, Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane said, adding that the morale of the jawans are high and they are ready to face any challenge. Naravane, who arrived in Ladakh yesterday asserted that the precautionary steps taken by the Indian Army will help in maintaining the situation. Also Read - Lying Through Its Teeth? China Claims Uyghurs 'Happiest Muslims in World'; Evidence Point to Genocide

“The current situation along LAC is a bit delicate (naajuk) and serious (gambhir). But we are thinking about it. For our security we had undertaken some precautionary steps and we are assured that situation will remain unchanged. We have taken steps we will help us,” he said. Also Read - Solution to India-China Border Row Has to Be Found Through Diplomacy, Says Jaishankar

Meanwhile, brigadier level talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese Army is underway. “We are very sure that through this medium of talks, we will resolve whatever difference we have. We will ensure that status quo is not changed and we are able to safeguard our interests”, added the Army chief. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: Chinese Defence Minister Seeks Meeting With Rajnath Singh on Sidelines of SCO Meet in Moscow