New Delhi: Hours after the telephonic conversation between the foreign ministers of both the country, news agency ANI reported quoting government sources that the talks between Major Generals of India and China remained inconclusive over the Ladakh face-off. Also Read - Indian Army Planning to Change Rules Of Engagement With China After Ladakh Standoff: Report

Major Generals of both countries could not reach a conclusion as no immediate disengagement or change in the ground has taken place. However, sources said that more talks will take place in the coming days. Also Read - ‘We Stand With India’: Mamata Banerjee Supports Centre's Decision to Call All-party Meet on Ladakh Standoff

Prior to the Major General-level talks, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had called up External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday and both the ministers agreed to cool down the tensions on the ground “as soon as possible” and maintain peace and tranquillity in the border area.

Both the foreign ministers spoke to each other after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in clashes with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

During the conversation, Jaishankar conveyed India’s protest in the strongest terms on the violent face-off and said the unprecedented development will have “serious impact” on bilateral ties.

He asked the Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement in New Delhi.

“The Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties. It reflected an intent to change the facts on ground in violation of all our agreements to not change the status quo,” Jaishankar told Wang.

On the other hand, Wang said the two sides should follow the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and strengthen the communication and coordination on the proper handling of the border situation through the existing channels so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border area, according to the statement.

India on Tuesday said the violent face-off between the armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh was the result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo in the region.