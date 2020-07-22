New Delhi: In honour of Colonel B Santosh Babu, who was martyred in the violent Galwan Valley face-off, his wife Santoshi was on Wednesday appointed as a Deputy Collector of Telangana. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao handed over the appointment letter to Santoshi earlier today and directed his officials to give her a posting in state capital Hyderabad and its surrounding areas. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Pilot Asks Supreme Court Not to Pass Any Order on Speaker's Plea Without Hearing Rebel MLAs

CM Rao also invited the newly-appointed Deputy Collector and 20 other relatives for lunch at Pragathi Bhavan, and assured that the state government will extend all possible support to the martyred Colonel’s family. Also Read - Elon Musk Shares New Photo of Son X AE A-12, Captions 'Baby Can't Use Spoon Yet' | See Pic

In June, the Chief Minister had visited Col Santosh Babu’s family and handed over an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 crore. Of the total amount, Rs 1 crore was handed over to Santosh’s parents while he personally handed a cheque of Rs 4 crore to his wife. Also Read - AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team Cricket Hints, ECS T10 - Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Amdocs vs Cyprus Moufflons, Match 15 in Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 7:30 PM IST Wednesday July 22

Rao also handed over land documents of a 711 sq. yard property allotted to Santoshi in the posh Banjara Hills of Hyderabad.

The 37-year-old Colonel, resident of Telangana’s Suryapet, died during the violent standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15. Along with him, 19 other Indian soldiers were also martyred during the two-day-long firing.