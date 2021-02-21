New Delhi: During the tenth round of military-level talks that lasted for nearly 16 hours, India and China discussed disengagement from friction points including Gogra heights, Hot Springs and Depsang plains, Army sources said on Sunday. The meeting which came after complete disengagement at the Pangong Tso began at 10 AM yesterday in Moldo on the Chinese side of the eastern Ladakh border and ended at around 2 AM on Sunday morning. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: India-China Hold 10th Round of Military Talks For Further Disengagement | What to Expect

If reports are to be believed, India, in the meeting, insisted that the disengagement process has to start simultaneously in Hot Springs, Gogra, and Depsang. “The focus of the talks was on carrying forward the disengagement process. Both sides have met to discuss modalities for it,” said the source, adding that bringing down the tension was the broad priority of the talks. Also Read - After Acknowledging Casualties, China Releases Galwan Clash Video

Tenth round of Corps commander level talks between India & China lasted for 16 hours, & ended at Moldo on the Chinese side of LAC around 2 am today. Both sides discussed disengagement from friction points including Gogra heights, Hot Springs and Depsang plains: Army sources Also Read - After Over 8 Months, China Acknowledges Casualties in Galwan, Unveils Name And Details of 4 PLA Soldiers — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2021

The Indian delegation at Saturday’s talks was led by Lt Gen PGK Menon, the Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps. The Chinese side was headed by Maj Gen Liu Lin, the commander of the South Xinjiang military district of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).