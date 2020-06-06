New Delhi: In a first major attempt to resolve the month-long standoff situation in eastern Ladakh, India and China military top brass on Saturday held talks at the Border Personnel Meeting Point in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), opposite the Chushul sector. If reports are to be believed, Indian officials demanded restoration of status quo as on April 2020 end. Besides, India also asked China to remove its troops, structures from Pangong lake. Also Read - 'Dragon is Funding This Mayhem'? Netizens Slam Twitter For Temporarily Blocking Amul India's Account After 'Boycott Chinese Goods' Creative

On the other hand, the Chinese side led by Major General Liu Lin, Commander of South Xinjiang Military Region, asked India to stop its road construction. However, India rebuffed their claims saying that the construction is taking place inside the LAC, which comes under Indian sovereign territory.

Indian military delegation was headed by the commander of Leh-based 14 Corp Lieutenant General Harinder Singh.

The delegation will now brief the top Army brass including Army Chief Gen M M Naravane and the Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi about the talks. The Directorate General of Military Operations at Army Headquarters will brief the Ministry of External Affairs and other concerned government officials about the discussions.

The talks between Indian and Chinese military commanders began at around 11.30 am in Moldo, almost two hours behind schedule.

Earlier on Friday, officials of India and China had interacted through video-conferencing with the two sides agreeing that they should handle “their differences through peaceful discussion” while respecting each other’s sensitivities and concerns and not allowing them to become disputes in accordance with the guidance provided by the leadership.

In the last few days, there has not been any major movement of the PLA troops at the multiple sites where it has stationed itself along the LAC opposite Indian forces.

Notably, India and China are locked in a dispute over the heavy military build-up by PLA, which has brought in more than 5,000 troops along the Eastern Ladakh sector. The Chinese Army’s intent to carry out deeper incursions was checked by the Indian security forces by quick deployment.