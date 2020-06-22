New Delhi: A day after calling him ‘Surender Modi’, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday once again trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read - Nation Delights on Decision by Supreme Court: Amit Shah on Puri Rath Yatra

Sharing a newspaper article on Twitter about China’s media heaping praises on PM Modi’s speech at an all-party meeting on Ladakh face-off, the Congress leader asked why is Chinese praising him so much. Also Read - Indian Weightlifting Federation Halts Usage of China-made Equipment Due to Defects

“China killed our soldiers. China took our land. Then, why is China praising Mr Modi during this conflict?” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet. Also Read - During Military-level Talks, China Confirms Its Commanding Officer Killed in Ladakh Standoff

The Congress leader’s statement comes in reference to the coverage of PM Modi’s speech in Chinese government-mouthpiece Global Times.

China killed our soldiers.

China took our land. Then, why is China praising Mr Modi during this conflict? pic.twitter.com/iNV8c1cmal — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 22, 2020

PM Modi had last week at an all-party meet said that no one has entered the country, nor did anyone take over the land.

On Saturday, the Congress MP accused PM Modi of having “surrendered” Indian territory to Chinese aggression.

The Congress leader on Sunday took a dig at the prime minister in a tweet, saying “Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi”

In another tweet, the Congress leader said even though the prime minister says no one has taken over Indian territory, satellite images show that the Chinese have “captured” Indian territory near Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

“The prime minister said – no one entered the country, nor did anyone take over our land. But satellite images clearly show that China has captured Mother India’s sacred land near Pangong Lake,” he said in the tweet in Hindi.

Issuing a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said attempts are being made to give a “mischievous interpretation” to Modi’s remark made at the all-party meet.

It said the prime minister’s comments pertained to the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces, who foiled an attempt by Chinese troops to transgress into Galwan Valley.