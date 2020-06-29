New Delhi: Days after the Galwan Clash in which 20 soldeiers of the Indian Army were killed, India and China on Monday have agreed to hold the third round of Corps Commander-level talks on Tuesday at 10:30 am in Chushul in Ladakh. Also Read - Amid Ladakh Standoff, India Likely to Get First Batch of 6 Rafale Jets by July-end

Prior to this, the first two rounds of talks were held in Moldo on Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control.

The Indian delegation at the talks will be headed by 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh while the Chinese side is likely to be led by the Commander of the Tibet Military District.

Government sources told news agency IANS that the talks this time will be held in Chushul on the Indian side as the other last two meetings were held in Moldo on the Chinese side. However, the agenda of the meeting would be to take forward the proposals made by both the countries for disengagement.

“All contentious areas during the current standoff will be discussed to stabilise the situation,” sources added. The last two meetings at the Corp Commander level were held on June 6 and June 22. On June 22, talks took place between Indian and Chinese military delegates for around 11 hours.

The dialogue was held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere and there was “mutual consensus to disengage”.

“Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in eastern Ladakh were discussed,” the Indian Army had stated.

As per updates, the talks between 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh and South Xinjiang Military District chief Major General Liu Lin happened on the lines of the one they held at the Chushul-Moldo border personnel meeting (BPM) point in eastern Ladakh on June 6.

Also, Major General-level dialogue took place for three consecutive days after the violent clash at Patrolling Point 14 in Galwan Valley on June 15 left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

The three-day talks were carried out to ease the tense situation and to get 10 Indian soldiers released, including four officers, who were in Chinese captivity.

Major General Abhijit Bapat, who is the Commander of the 3 Division of the Indian Army, had raised several points with the Chinese with regard to the incident on the intervening night of June 15/16.

(With inputs from IANS)