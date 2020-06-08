New Delhi: At a time when the two countries are engaged in military-level talks to solve the month-long Ladakh standoff, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that he won’t tolerate India’s pride getting affected. He also added that the talks with China are in progress at military, diplomatic level and the discussions so far are positive. Also Read - Amid Standoff in Ladakh, Rajnath Singh Holds Security Review Meet With CDS, Service Chiefs

Addressing the BJP's Maharashtra Jan-Samvad Rally via video conferencing, the Union minister said the Narendra Modi-led government will ensure that the India's pride is not affected as far as the situation along Indo-China border is concerned.

"The border dispute between India and China has been ongoing for a long time. We want to resolve it as soon as possible," Singh said.

“Talks with China are on at the military and diplomatic level. The June 6 talks were very positive and both the countries have agreed to continue talks to resolve the ongoing tussle,” he added.

He also said that he wants to assure the people that the leadership of the country is in strong hands and will not compromise on India’s pride and self-respect.

The minister said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and some opposition leaders had sought the government’s clarification on what is happening at the India-China border.

“As the Defence Minister of the country, I want to say that whatever I have to say I will say it inside Parliament, I will not mislead the people,” the minister said.