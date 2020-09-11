New Delhi: India Foreign Minister Dr Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi held a two-hour long meeting in Moscow on Thursday, reaching a five point consensus for resolving the prolonged border face-off in Ladakh. Also Read - Chinese Army to Handover 5 Indian Nationals Who Went Missing From Arunachal Tomorrow

During the meeting, Jaishankar is known to have emphasised on the need to maintain "peace and tranquillity" at the Line of actual control in Eastern Ladakh. Stating India's stance, he had also asserted that Indian forces would never try to change status at the LAC.

"The presence of such large concentration of troops was not in accordance with the 1993 and 1996 agreements and created flash points along the LAC. The Chinese side has not provided a credible explanation for this deployment," the Foreign Minister had told China.

As per China’s statement, Wang had told Jaishankar that the “imperative is to immediately stop provocations such as firing and other dangerous actions that violate the commitments made by the two sides”. The Chinese side had also urged India to move back frontier troops for the situation to de-escalate.

“The frontier troops must quickly disengage so that the situation may de-escalate,” news channel NDTV reported China as saying in its statement.

Referring to the fresh tensions at the border, Wang had said, “India-China relations have once again come to a crossroads.” He also also said that there was a need for “cooperation, not confrontation”, while acknowledging it was “normal for India and China to have differences as two neighbouring major countries”.

“As two large developing countries emerging rapidly, what China and India need right now is cooperation, not confrontation; and mutual trust, not suspicion. Whenever the situation gets difficult, it is all the more important to ensure the stability of the overall relationship and preserve mutual trust,” said the China statement.

The talks between Jishankar-Wang came against the backdrop of a massive spike in border tensions in eastern Ladakh, triggered by fresh face-offs between the armies of India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Indian Army on Tuesday said that the Chinese troops attempted to close in on an Indian position near the southern bank of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh the previous evening and fired shots in the air, a first such instance of bullets being used along the LAC after a gap of 45 years. Reacting to it, Jaishankar had said the situation along the Line of Actual Control was “very serious” and called for “very, very deep conversations” between the two sides at a political level.