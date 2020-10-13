New Delhi: A day after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 44 new bridges in seven border states, China on Tuesday refused to recognise the Union Territory of Ladakh as a part of India and said it was “illegally set up” by the country. The Chinese foreign ministry also opposed infrastructure building in the region. Also Read - Amid India-China Border Talks, Rajnath Singh Inaugurates 44 Key Bridges in Ladakh, 6 Other States

"First, I want to make it clear that China does not recognise the Ladakh Union Territory, illegally set up by the Indian side and the Arunachal Pradesh. We stand against the development of infrastructure facilities aimed at military contention along the border area," asserted Zhao Lijian, spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry.

He was reacting to the opening of bridges that include two key bridges between Leh and Manali, along with eight in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Based on consensus, neither should take actions along the border that might escalate the situation that is to avoid undermining the efforts by the two sides to ease the situation,” Lijian added.

Notably, the opening of the bridges comes at a time when India and China have been locked in a six-month-long border standoff.

Inaugurating the bridges in a virtual event yesterday, Rajnath Singh said that the 44 bridges will enable the Indian Armed Forces to quickly move their troops and weapons in a crisis situation, especially amid the border tensions with Pakistan and China.

Amongst the new bridges, the 297-km-long Darcha-Nimmu-Padum road that holds the second-longest bridge across the Bhaga river has been identified as the third strategic alternative to Ladakh in wake of the threat from Pakistan and China. The double-laned road is under construction and likely to be completed by 2023, officials said.

It must also be noted that military officials of India and China met for the seventh Corps Commander-level meeting with a sole agenda of finalising a roadmap for complete disengagement and de-escalation of troops.

The talks lasted for more than 11 hours but did not reach any conclusive decision.