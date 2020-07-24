New Delhi: The first central university in Ladakh, which will also have a centre on Buddhist Studies, has been given a nod by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The university will offer degrees in all courses ranging from liberal arts and sciences. The move comes before the first anniversay of the parliamentary enactment that led to the creation of Ladakh as a union territory, a report by Hindustan Times stated. Also Read - COVID India Update: In Grim Milestone, Country Records Highest Single-day Spike of 49310 Cases; 740 Deaths Within 24 Hours

However, medical and engineering education won't be offered at this university, the report added.

The prime minister gave his approval during a meeting which took place on Monday, to review decisions taken over the past one year in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

In 2019, PM Modi had launched the University of Ladakh, the first-ever varsity in the Ladakh region. After the inauguration, Modi had said that Ladakh now has first cluster university comprising degree colleges of Leh, Kargil, Nubra, Zanskar, Drass and Khaltsi.

In December 2018, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had approved the establishment of the first university in the Ladakh region.