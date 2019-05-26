New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday convened a public volunteer meet in the national capital, a first after its humiliating loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Residing over the public meet were party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai among other senior leaders.

The meet was aimed to infuse vigour in party volunteers and start laying the groundwork for the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, which is slated for early next year.

The slogan on banners ‘Delhi mein toh Kejriwal…’ (‘Kejriwal in Delhi’) was seen all over at the meeting point in Punjabi Bagh Club.

The AAP, which contested the Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, came third with only 18 per cent votes across Delhi. Three of its candidates also lost their deposits.

The BJP won all seven seats in Delhi.

Addressing the meet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured that there was no negativity against the party in the minds of Delhi voters. “Many people said, “it is a big election, the election of Rahul ji & Modi ji, it isn’t Kejriwal’s election, let your election come & we will vote for you based on your work,” Kejriwal apparently reasoned his party’s abysmal performance in the 2019 General election.

“The ideals that we rode to victory on, we are still sticking to those, under our 4.5 years-long governance, we do not have a single case of corruption, we did not betray anyone, not even for one rupee,” Arvind Kejriwal thundered at the public meet.

Emphasizing that the Aam Aadmi Party’s work will fetch them votes, the Delhi Chief Minister also added, “The whole nation is praising our work and efforts… the people of Delhi will vote for this.”

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also asked AAP workers to start preparing for the 2020 assembly elections.

“The assembly elections next year will not be fought by any individual MLA or councilor. It will be contested by Team Kejriwal and our slogan will be ‘Ladenge, Jeetenge’ (we will fight and win),” he said.

AAP’s Raghav Chadha, Dilip Pandey, Atishi — who contested the Lok Sabha polls, minister Imran Hussain, party MLAs, and office bearers also present at the gathering.

