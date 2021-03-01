New Delhi: As the second phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 began on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first to be inoculated against the deadly infection. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi posted a picture of himself taking the first dose of Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN. He was seen smiling and sporting an Assamese ‘gamocha’ while getting inoculated. Also Read - Who is Sister P Niveda, The Nurse Who Administered First Dose of Coronavirus Vaccine to PM Modi?

“Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!” he tweeted. Also Read - ISRO’s PSLV-C51 Rocket Set to Blast Off on Sunday Carrying Bhagavad Gita, PM Modi’s Photo | Countdown Begins

Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN to the prime minister. She was assisted by another nurse from Kerala Rosamma Anil. Also Read - India Toy Fair 2021: 'Use Less Plastic to Make Toys,' PM Modi Tells Industries

After getting the jab, PM interacted with the nurses and complimented them saying,”Laga bhi diya aur pata bhi nahin chala (Already done? I didn’t even feel it). “Sir (PM Modi) has been administered first dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, second dose will be given in 28 days. He asked us where do we belong to and after vaccination he said, “Laga bhi dia, pata hi nahi chala”, news agency ANI quoted the nurse as saying.

The Prime Minister decided to get the jab at 6.25 AM to avoid media glare as scores of people could be queuing up at the hospital. He remained under observation for half an hour in the hospital and left around 7 AM.