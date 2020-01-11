New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections 2020, the Aam Aadmi Party launched its campaign song and video featuring Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the people of Delhi. The 2.52-minute song by Vishal Dadlani is on the line of the party’s slogan for this year’s election: Acche Beete Paanch Saal – Lage Raho Kejriwal.

Lage Raho Kejriwal… Releasing our campaign song for the upcoming Delhi elections.#LageRahoKejriwal pic.twitter.com/Sm0P21wsDW — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 11, 2020

Launched in the presence of other senior party leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Atishi and Pankaj Gupta, the song also speaks about the welfare schemes the party launched, including electricity waiver, free rides for women in buses etc.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In 2015 elections, the AAP won 67 seats while the BJP got the rest three and the Congress drew a blank.

Political strategist Prashant Kishore’s I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) is taking care of AAP’s campaign. The party has also launched a website by the name of lagerahokejriwal.com on this occasion.

Music director Vishal Dadlani’s association with the AAP goes a long way back. In 2015, Dadlani had composed Paanch Saal Kejriwal, Kejriwal. A year after, he quit the party after he came under fire for mocking Jain monk Arun Sagar. He quit politics voluntarily but kept supporting the AAP.