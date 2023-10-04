LAHDC Election in Ladakh: First Poll Since Article 370 Was Scrapped In 2019; Details Here

There are a total 85 contesting candidates in fray for the 26 hill development council constituencies. According to reports, out of 85 candidates, 25 are independent candidates, 17 from BJP, 22 from INC, 17 from NC and four candidates from AAP. He said that there are 278 polling stations set up in the district. “ All the preparations are done for a smooth and fair elections “ the official told Greater Kashmir.

In a significant political development, the two prominent political parties including National Conference (NC) and Indian National Congress (INC), have joined hands for the LAHDC Kargil general elections. The two parties NC and INC have come together and announced a pre-poll alliance ahead of the LAHDC Kargil general elections.

Both NC and INC are also part of Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) an amalgam of political, social, religious and trade organisations seeking statehood for Ladakh, constitutional safeguards under sixth schedule and separate parliamentary seats for Leh and Kargil. On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting alone in the hill council elections.

In 2018 elections BJP had won only one seat. The previous LAHDC Kargil was headed by NC leader Feroz Ahmed Khan. Political observers say that the contest is seen between the NC-Congress alliance and BJP.

According to election officials, there are over 95,000 voters, including 46,762 women, who are eligible to exercise their franchise on Wednesday. The officials said 278 polling stations have been set up across the Kargil district. The police, along with the central armed police force, have been conducting patrolling in various constituencies for smooth polls.