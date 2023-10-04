By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LAHDC Election in Ladakh: First Poll Since Article 370 Was Scrapped In 2019; Details Here
There are a total 85 contesting candidates in fray for the 26 hill development council constituencies. According to reports, out of 85 candidates, 25 are independent candidates, 17 from BJP, 22 from INC, 17 from NC and four candidates from AAP
LAHDC Election: The voting for the fifth Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil is currently underway. This is the first time polls are being held in Ladakh since Article 370 was revoked. The hill council election in Kargil is the first local poll in Ladakh since it was split from J&K in August 2019 and made a UT.
Election campaigning for LAHDC-Kargil which ended on Monday, witnessed a high decibel campaign resembling an assembly or parliamentary election with top leaders from different local and national parties participating in the electioneering.
Electronic voting machines (EVMs) are being used for the first time for the hill council elections. The polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm and the counting of votes will take place on October 8 and the new council will be formed by October 11.
There are a total 85 contesting candidates in fray for the 26 hill development council constituencies. According to reports, out of 85 candidates, 25 are independent candidates, 17 from BJP, 22 from INC, 17 from NC and four candidates from AAP. He said that there are 278 polling stations set up in the district. “ All the preparations are done for a smooth and fair elections “ the official told Greater Kashmir.
In a significant political development, the two prominent political parties including National Conference (NC) and Indian National Congress (INC), have joined hands for the LAHDC Kargil general elections. The two parties NC and INC have come together and announced a pre-poll alliance ahead of the LAHDC Kargil general elections.
Both NC and INC are also part of Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) an amalgam of political, social, religious and trade organisations seeking statehood for Ladakh, constitutional safeguards under sixth schedule and separate parliamentary seats for Leh and Kargil. On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting alone in the hill council elections.
In 2018 elections BJP had won only one seat. The previous LAHDC Kargil was headed by NC leader Feroz Ahmed Khan. Political observers say that the contest is seen between the NC-Congress alliance and BJP.
According to election officials, there are over 95,000 voters, including 46,762 women, who are eligible to exercise their franchise on Wednesday. The officials said 278 polling stations have been set up across the Kargil district. The police, along with the central armed police force, have been conducting patrolling in various constituencies for smooth polls.
