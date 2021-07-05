New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has issued an order to shut the Central Market in Lajpat Nagar area until further notice for flouting COVID-19 norms. An order issued on Sunday asked the Lajpat Nagar Market Traders Association to show cause why action should not be taken against them for violating COVID-19 guidelines. Also Read - Delhi Unlock: These Markets to Remain Closed Till July 6 For Flouting COVID-19 Norms

The association was directed to ensure that all unlock SOPs in the market are enforced within a day and shopkeepers strictly follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

The order stated that under the supervision of the SDM of the area, the enforcement team inspected the Lajpat Nagar Central Market and found a gross violation of COVID-19 rules, following which the call to shut down the market was taken.

The administration will take a decision on reopening the market based on the response filed by the traders association and a subsequent review of the on-ground situation.

Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market closed for flouting COVID norms. The market will remain closed until further orders. Lajpat Nagar Market Traders Association asked to show cause why action should not be taken against them for violating COVID norms: DDMA pic.twitter.com/2zsPGP8AzG — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

Earlier, markets in East and West Delhi were closed for not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. The orders said that the general public and the shopkeepers did not follow the COVID-19 protocol.

Punjabi Basti and Janata markets in the Nangloi area have been shut till July 6. However, markets in Laxmi Nagar, Kishan Kunj, Guru Ramdas Nagar have now been reopened after being shut for three days.