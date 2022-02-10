New Delhi: Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to prime accused Union minister Ajai Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra alias Monu in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which some farmers were killed. Ashish was arrested on October 9 in connection with the violence that erupted in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.Also Read - Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ex-Punjab And Haryana HC Judge Appointed To Monitor SIT Probe

Eight people were killed on October 3 after violence erupted during a farmers’ protest, claiming the lives of farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Four of the dead were people in cars that were part of a convoy of BJP workers who had come to welcome the UP minister. The four others were farmers. The Special Investigation Team probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident has said that there was a planned conspiracy to murder protesting farmers.