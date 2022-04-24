New Delhi: Ashish Mishra, son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra on Sunday surrendered in the court, days after the Supreme Court canceled his bail in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Earlier last week, a Bench led by CJI NV Ramana directed him to surrender within a week. “The High Court considered irrelevant factors and showed an unwarranted hurry to grant him bail”, it had noted. Earlier last year on October 3, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when those against farm laws were holding a demonstration against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit. Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by angry protesters. A local journalist was also killed in the violence. The Allahabad High Court had granted bail to Ashish Mishra on February 10.Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence | Ashish Mishra's Offence 'Grave', But He's Not A 'Flight Risk': UP Govt Tells SC

