Lucknow: After Ashish Mishra Teni, the son of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, failed to appear before the UP Police in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case on Friday, he will now appear before the cops on Saturday.Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Navjot Singh Sidhu Begins Hunger Strike, Demands Arrest of Union Minister’s Son

MoS Ajay Mishra Teni reached his residence in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday. Ajay Mishra Teni said that his son was unable to report to the police on Friday due to health issues. Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: 'Is this The Way You Treat Other Murder Accused?', Supreme Court Pulls up UP Govt For Inaction

Teni’s son Ashish Mishra will appear before Uttar Pradesh Police for questioning at 11 am on Saturday in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident in which eight people lost their lives. Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Union Minister's Son Skips Summons, Fails to Appear Before UP Police

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday put up another notice outside the residence of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri, asking his son Ashish Mishra to appear before it on October 9.

Farmers’ unions and opposition parties are demanding that Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra be sacked and his son Ashish Mishra arrested in connection with the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Eight people were killed in the incident. Of these, four were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

Ashish Mishra has been named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down the four farmers.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of MoS Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM’s allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

Two accused identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.