New Delhi: Ashish Mishra, Union Minister Ajay Misra's son and the main accused in the killing of protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri last year, was released from jail Tuesday evening. Ashish Misra was released from jail after he was granted bail by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. Misra's lawyers submitted two bail bonds of Rs 3 lakh each in regards to his bail orders on Monday.

Ashish Misra was arrested on October 9 last year in connection with the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. Ashish was granted bail last week by the Allahabad High Court, after lower courts rejected requests.

#WATCH Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case released on bail pic.twitter.com/11f2CmyFCc — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

The court had questioned some of the charges listed by the police, including firing at protesters.”…during the course of investigation, no such firearm injuries were found either on the body of any of the deceased or on the body of any injured person,” the court said in its order.

SKM to move to SC

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will approach the Supreme Court over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence episode in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said on Tuesday. Tikait, a prominent face of the farmers’ stir and the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), which is part of the SKM, also hit out at the BJP amid ongoing assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

“The whole country and whole world watched the most infamous Lakhimpur Kheri episode of Ajay Teni and Ashish Teni, who despite having committed a heinous crime gets bail within three months. Everybody is seeing that and he will walk out of jail today,” Tikait told reporters, adding the SKM would approach the Supreme Court.

“So is such dictatorial government needed, or this type of system needed in which someone who mows down people under a vehicle walks out of jail within three months. How will they behave with the public in times to come? These are our issues that people need to understand, the farmer leader said.

He claimed there was a power outage during the online court hearing in the case when the prosecution was making its point but the whole point could not be kept before the court.

He further hit out at the BJP-led Centre and the UP government over issues related to the farming community and the youth while also slamming the saffron party for fighting the elections on communal agendas instead of working for development.

UP Election

Lakhimpur Kheri, known for its sugarcane farming, has eight assembly constituencies of Gola Gokrannath, Dhaurahra, Sri Nagar, Lakhimpur, Mohammdi, Kasta, Palia and Nighasan.

All eight assembly seats, which were won by BJP candidates in 2017, will go to polls on February 23 in the fourth phase of assembly elections in UP.

Election results would be announced on March 10.

(With inputs from agencies)