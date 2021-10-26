Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Yogi Adityanth-led Uttar Pradesh government over the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur on October 8 and asked it to provide protection to the witnesses in the incident. It also directed the state government to speed up the recording of witnesses’ statements.Also Read - NEET-PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Tells Centre to Put NEET-PG Counselling on Hold Until Decision on OBC, EWS Quota

Appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, senior advocate Harish Salve said that statements of 30 witnesses have been recorded under and 23 persons claim to be eyewitnesses of the incident. Reacting to this, the court wondered, “There were hundreds of farmers in the rally, and only there are 23 eyewitnesses?” Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Reports First Zika Virus Case in Kanpur, Team of Experts Sent From Delhi

“There was a crowd of 4000-5000 persons who are all local people and even post-incident most of have been agitating. This is what has been reported. Then, the identification of these people should not be a problem”, a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said holding a suo motu hearing on the matter. Also Read - UP Govt to Start Distributing Tablets, Smartphones Among Youth by November End: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lakhimpur Kheri violence case | Uttar Pradesh government tells Supreme Court that people have seen the car and the people who were inside the car. The court tells UP govt that if the eye witness is more credible than a bystander then it is best to have first-hand information — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

Furthermore, it told the Uttar Pradesh government counsel that if the eyewitness is more credible than a bystander then it is best to have first-hand information.

Supreme Court asks Uttar Pradesh govt to file replies on the investigation on the killing of a journalist Raman Kashyap and one Shyam Sundar in Lakhimpur Kheri violence SC also asks forensic labs to expedite the process of submitting reports relating to videos of the incident pic.twitter.com/drAgJvCTJH — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

The court also asked the UP government to file a separate status report on the killing of a journalist Raman Kashyap and one Shyam Sundar and posted the matter for further hearing on November 8.