Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders observe 'maun vrat' at Gandhi statue at GPO, Lucknow, demanding dismissal of Union Minister for State (Home) Ajay Kumar Mishra whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3. Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested three people including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.

A local court will hear the remand petition for the police custody of Ashish Mishra. Mishra was sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a local court after he was arrested late on Saturday.

On Saturday, he was questioned for around 12 hours in connection with the violence in which eight persons including four farmers were killed. The police said that Mishra was arrested after he did not cooperate in the interrogation and evaded several questions.

Earlier in the day, the Congress party had staged a nationwide silent protest over the issue. Delhi Congress held a silent protest at Jantar Mantar over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in solidarity with farmers.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress in-charge Rajani Patil and Congress President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Along with other party leaders and members held a silent protest near the Governor House.

The placards they were holding read “Dismiss Ajay Mishra”.

Another silent protest program has been organized by the State Congress Committee, in which all senior leaders of Bihar Congress including state Congress in-charge Bhakta Charandas and state president Dr Madan Mohan Jha participated.

Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Cabinet Minister of Rajasthan, Mahesh Joshi, Chief Whip of Congress also held a protest in Jaipur.