New Delhi: A delegation of Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday and demanded the immediate dismissal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The others part of the delegation included Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony and Ghulam Nabi Azad.Also Read - Farmers to Observe 'Shaheed Kisan Diwas' Today to Pay Tribute to Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Victims

The delegation of senior Congress leaders also presented a memorandum of facts about the Lakhimpur Kheri incident to the President. Also Read - Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Priyanka Gandhi, Other Congress Leaders Observe ‘Maun Vrat’ In Lucknow

“President has given us the assurance that he will discuss the matter with the government today itself,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told reporters outside Rashtrapati Bhavan after meeting the President. Also Read - Maharashtra Bandh Today Against Lakhimpur Violence: 8 BEST Buses Vandalised; BJP Slams Shiv Sena | Highlights

“We told the President that the accused’s father who is MoS Home, should be removed from the post as a fair probe is not possible in his presence. Likewise, we also demanded inquiry be done by two sitting judges of Supreme Court,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Four farmers were among eight people killed in the violence on October 3.

The Congress has been demanding the immediate dismissal of the Union Minister of State for Home whose son Ashish has been named in the FIR and is accused of mowing down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, and strict action against the accused in the killing of farmers.

Ashish was arrested on Saturday by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the violence.