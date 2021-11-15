New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday agreed to the appointment of a former high court judge from outside the state to monitor the ongoing probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which at least eight people were killed in October.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: 98.59 Crore COVID-19 Vaccination Doses Administered Across the Country

The state government agreed to "upgrade the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and introduce senior officials" to ensure proper investigation.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also raised the issue of low-rank police officers being engaged in the SIT probe and sought names of the IPS officers who are of the UP cadre but not natives of the state, for being included in investigation team.

While consenting, senior advocate Harish Salve said that the state has no issues with the apex court appointing a former judge of its choice to monitor the probe, but the point that he should not be a native of Uttar Pradesh should not bear in the mind as the person concerned is a relevant factor.

In the last hearing, the Supreme Court had directed the state to appoint a former High Court judge and suggested the names of Justices Rakesh Kumar Jain and Ranjit Singh, to oversee the investigation, marred by allegations of negligence.

The court said, “it needs one more day’s time as it’s considering former Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge Rakesh Kumar Jain or others,” according to ANI. The court has also ordered the state to also include some more senior police officers in the Special Investigation Agency (SIT).

At least four farmers and a journalist were among those who were killed on October 3 near the Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh. Agitated farmers say that Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son — Ashish Mishra — was inside the vehicle, when the killings took place. However, the Union minister and his son denied any wrongdoing.

The police have so far arrested 13 accused, including Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, in connection with the case. Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is preparing to intensify the agitation against farm laws and is planning countrywide protests to mobilise farmers against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against three farm legislation since November last year. The top court in January this year, stayed the laws, hence blocking its implementation.

(With PTI inputs)