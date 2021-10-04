New Delhi: A video of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra engaging in a verbal spat with police officials while en route to Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh from Lucknow has been doing rounds on social media. “I am not important than the people you have killed, the government you are defending. Why are you stopping us? You give me a legal warrant, or else I will not move from here and you won’t touch me,” Priyanka can be heard saying in a video shared by the party’s youth wing national president Srinivas BV.Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Government Using Politics to Mow Down Farmers, Says Priyanka Gandhi

The grand old party has also claimed that Priyanka was arrested from Hargaon today. "Finally that happened, what was expected from BJP. In the democratic country of 'Mahatma Gandhi', the worshipers of 'Godse' have arrested our leader @priyankagandhi Ji who fought with heavy rains and police force to meet the 'Annadata', from Hargaon. This is just the beginning of the fight!! Kisan Ekta Zindabad", Srinivas tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, to boost the morale of her sister and other Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet said,”they fear your courage.”

“Priyanka, I know you will not back down. They are afraid of your courage. In this non-violent fight for justice, we will make the country’s farmers win”, tweeted the former Congress president in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav sat on dharna along with hundreds of supporters outside his Vikramaditya Marg residence after he was prevented from going to Lakhimpur Kheri by the police. Akhilesh came out of his house around 9 a.m. but was informed by the police that he would not be allowed to go to Lakhimpur Kheri.

As the Samajwadi Party (SP) workers shouted slogans and became aggressive, Akhilesh asked them to show patience and squatted on the road. “Even Britishers would not have committed the kind of atrocities this govt is committing against farmers. MoS Home Ajay Mishra & Deputy CM (Keshav Prasad Maurya) should resign. Rs 2 crores & govt job should be given to next of kin of the farmers who died”, said the SP chief.

Earlier, a large number of policemen and paramilitary forces had been deployed outside the residence of the SP leader. Barricades had been erected to prevent traffic movement.